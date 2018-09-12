Business Reporter

BEVERAGES maker, Delta Corporation, has invested close to $3 million in effluent and road upgrade projects in Bulawayo since 2016 as part of its community development initiatives.

As one of the significant economic players in the country, the firm recently invested over $260 000 towards the upgrade of a road junction that links its Fairbridge Chibuku Super plant on the outskirts of Bulawayo with the major Harare to Bulawayo highway.

In a statement, Delta said the upgrading of its Chibuku Super plant at Fairbridge in 2016, had given rise to an increase of volume of traffic to and from the plant particularly the heavy motor vehicles that ferry raw materials and finished products.

“It became necessary to improve the safety of traffic entering the highway or manoeuvring from the highway into the premises,” it said.

Delta said the road upgrade project was supported by key stakeholders that include relevant Government ministries and state agencies as well as Umguza Rural District Council, Zinara and local community groups.

“This project fits well into Delta’s integrated and sustainable development framework, which was part of the brewery redevelopment in 2015/16. The company invested in an effluent line to service the Umguza communities, the Fairbridge Police Camp and the Brewery at a cost of $2,7million. The water line supplying the Umguza community from Bulawayo City was also upgraded,” said Delta.

The firm pledged to continue working with communities to improve livelihoods and help build their capabilities.

Delta Corporation is involved in the brewing of lager and traditional beer and the bottling of soft drinks under licence from the Coca-Cola Company under the Delta Beverages Company.

Delta Beverages is the country’s leading brewer with more than 15 beer brands and some 4 000 plus employees across the country. The group’s portfolio includes Castle, Chibuku, Chibuku Super, Castle Lite, Redd’s and Castle Milk Stout as well as leading local brands such as Golden Pilsener and Zambezi.

It operates one of the largest distribution networks and delivery fleets in Zimbabwe.

The company has a significant interest in Schweppes Zimbabwe, which manufactures still and juice drinks under the Coca-Cola franchise.

