Preps for Hwange expansion underway

Senior Business Reporter

PRELIMINARY works for the $1,5 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion project have begun with engineers already onsite undertaking geo-technical surveys and site clearance, an official said.

Last month, President Emmerson Mnangagwa officiated at the ground breaking ceremony for the extension of the thermal power station through addition of units 7 and 8. The project, which is expected to feed an additional 600 megawatts into the national grid, could not take-off a decade ago owing to funding constraints.

The implementation of the project being funded by the Chinese government, follows President Mnangagwa’s State visit to China in April.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Power Company acting managing director Engineer Patrick Chivaura said the project’s first drawdown of $200 million had been availed and work had started .

“Work has already started following the release of $200 million to fund preparatory works which include site clearance for offices, residence and the site where the power plant will be established,” he said.

Eng Chivaura said geo-technical surveys which involved drilling several holes to test the type, nature and quality of the soil for the purposes of laying the intended power plant at the site were underway.

He could however not say when the preliminary works for the expansion project would be completed.

“What we are also doing is that we are moving people who have been working on the Kariba South Expansion project to also work on the extension project at Hwange and the workforce will also be complemented by Zimbabwe Power Company workers,” he said.

The expansion project which is expected to bring about massive socio- economic transformation, will be undertaken by Sino Hydro of China.

The expansion will raise Hwange Thermal Power Station’s installed capacity to 1 520MW.

Like this: Like Loading...