Being a youth is not competence, learn more

Morris Mpala, MoB Capital Ltd

EVERY-ONE wishes they were forever young as if they don’t want wisdom. Wisdom comes with age, so they say. But youthfulness (18-35 years) is associated with recklessness, excuses, whingeing, nomadic tendencies, huge business failures, learning, innovations, inventions, eagerness/enthusiasm and some vices that we mostly want to forget about.

Ecclesiastes 11 vs 9 reads: “You who are young, be happy while you are young, and let your heart give you joy in the days of your youth. Follow the ways of your heart and give whatever your eyes see. But know that for all these things God will bring you into judgment”.

In other ways it has this to say; “Enjoy your youth but remember the Lord will bring you to account for all you would have done “. It’s a warning if you ask me.

Youth is not a comparative advantage

Youth has never given anyone an urge in all aspects. Youth is a burden as you need to carry legacies of yester-year greats. A comparative advantage is only a competence that gets acquired by knowledge and able to perform at a level superior to anyone. Are you better than the older or younger generation, in which areas when comparisons are made? Youth is just an economic phase of opportunities, which could be missed if you go about it the wrong way.

Youth and finance, exuberance

Financial institutions shun youth clients due to previous experiences and youth isn’t helping in this regard given the numerous economic shenanigans perpetuated by the youth. Youths are making life difficult for other youths. Yet exuberance is a positive. That the energy is there but it has to be channelled in the right direction at the right time with the right zeal to the right space.

Youth curse, instruction proof

The fact that you have not started doesn’t mean you will never start or get started in life. Never think time is on your side because the more you go up the ladder the less time you have. In any case learn all there is to now while you still have the time as when you get started the luxury isn’t there at all. “You are still young” so what in terms of your economic wealth creation?

Probably work harder now so that you retire younger and wealthier. It’s advisable.

The younger you are the more you need sound advice because experience is the worst teacher. The stubborn tendencies have seen most youthful business fold because of the am-young and I-know-it-all-syndrome.

Licence to make mistakes

The warped notion that youthfulness is an epitome of being prone to mistakes is ridiculous. Mistakes cost resources, life and time. Be wise like a serpent and learn from others. You can’t afford to make all the business mistakes yourself. If you do make mistakes let these be lessons.

The illusion of time, misplaced priorities

If you think because you are young you have time on your side think again. Lost time is never gained. Start now whether it’s being serious, healthy, and business, savings and doing the right things. Even at a tender age you need to be focused as procrastination is detrimental to your cause. Get your priorities right now and cultivate the culture in years to come that way your foundations is rock solid.

Idea generation

It’s the time to be as wild as you can when it comes to dreaming and please that is different from hallucinatory inclinations. Be the oasis of ideas as you try to fine tune and choose the one that will lead to financial freedom.

Destiny in their hands

Only you determine your future. Only you have the power to champion your destiny and cause thus can’t afford to blame those before you. Your circumstances right now don’t define you going forward due to the right of choice and must choose a winning mentality.

Strategic demographics

The youth numbers point to a huge market, big advocacy group, future leaders, signify decision makers, denote movers and shakers and mean influential voice. Leverage on it for consumerism, fight gender issues, ignite passion in start ups and be the positive opinion young leaders that the nation requires. Be consumers of products/services in a responsible and accountable manner in the grand scheme of the Zimbabwean economy. For example, less on imports.

Set community transformational trends to safeguard community and business heritage.

Otherwise youth represents the future, re-industrialisation, remodelling, rejuvenation, rebirth, continued legacy thus the need to focus, invest, nurture, mentor on the youth in order to perpetuate our community financial freedom quest. It’s time for the youth to learn, master and acquire competencies that they will need when the youth phase is over. With youthfulness there is less responsibility. After the youth phase a lot will be required of you and you never want to be found wanting and that is called responsibility.

*Morris Mpala (Mr Brown) is the managing director of MoB Capital Limited, a Bulawayo-headquartered micro-finance institution with foot print across the country.

