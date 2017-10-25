Produce for export markets, says Ncube

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

MATABELELAND South Provincial Affairs Minister, Ambassador Maboyi Ncube, says producers in different economic sectors should be assisted to tap into the export market for increased economic growth.

He said his province alone was endowed with abundant natural resources that were being underutilised.

Speaking during a Zim-Asset II consultative meeting organised by the Ministry of Macro-economic Planning and Investment Promotion in Gwanda last Friday, Amb Maboyi Ncube said Matabeleland South Province resources were the backbone of the nation but its people were not benefiting as expected.

“Matabeleland South is one of the most unique provinces in the country as it houses a lot of wealth. The resources that are found in the province are key to the nation’s backbone such as the rich soils.

“Under the food and security sector the province is one of the best performing provinces.

“From Plumtree all the way to Tshikwalakwala the province boasts of productive soils.

“We also have good irrigation schemes, which can produce a bumper harvest if properly irrigated and with the right amount of water,” said Amb Maboyi-Ncube.

He urged experts and intellectuals within the province to exploit these natural resources so as to realise their full potential.

Amb Maboyi-Ncube said the province was the only one with abundant mopane worms (amacimbi) but complained that people from other provinces were benefiting from harvesting them ahead of locals.

He urged scientists to study methods of processing the mopane worms into medicinal and livestock feeding products and how they could be commercialised for wider economic benefit.

“Amacimbi are the province’s black gold as they have a potential of bringing in a lot of money.

“However, during their harvesting season people from all over the country flock into the province and benefit from the resource at the expense of locals.

“As various stakeholders within the province you have to benefit from the wealth that you have and don’t give it away. Start coming up with ways of canning these mopane worms for export purposes.

“The thrust of Government is for people to produce for export as this can boost the economy and alleviate poverty,” the Minister said.

Amb Maboyi-Ncube also urged stakeholders to turn the province into a productive and not consumptive society. He also said the province housed the country’s main borders and urged members of the business community and various stakeholders to utilise this opportunity to develop the province.

The Minister said a lot of wealth was slipping by as opportunities remained untapped.

@DubeMatutu

