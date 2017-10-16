Egypt agricultural exports rise 13,9%
CAIRO — Egypt’s agricultural exports rose 13,9% during the first nine months of 2017, reaching 4,1 million tonnes compared to 3,6 million last year, agriculture ministry spokesman Hamid Abdel Dayim said yesterday.
Egypt’s agricultural exporters have seen a surge in demand since the country floated its currency last November, allowing it to roughly halve in value as part of reforms tied to a three-year
$12 billion International Monetary Fund loan agreement.
Exports of potatoes, grapes and strawberries rose, Dayim said.
The export growth comes after a turbulent year for Egyptian produce, with a Hepatitis
A scare in North America linked to Egyptian strawberries and a temporary ban on Egyptian fruits and vegetables in Russia, one of Cairo’s major buyers.
— Reuters