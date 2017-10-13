Liquid customers tour company operation

Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe took customers on a tour of its facilities, as it commemorated the customer service and support week.

The Customer Service Week ran from October 2 to 6 under the theme, Building Trust.

Liquid Telecom customers were treated to a tour of the network operations centre and service operations centre in Zimbabwe.

Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe held the meeting to appreciate and celebrate its customers, giving an opportunity to see how the company’s network is built and connected across Africa.

Speaking at the event, Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe’s chief commercial officer, Martin Mushambadope said the company has partnered with Microsoft and is now able to “deliver scalable and secure cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, Enterprise Mobility Suite and Windows 10”.

He spoke of the importance of embracing digital services to improve business operational efficiencies on an ongoing basis transitioning towards a fully connected or automated business environment.

Liquid Telecom is the leading independent data, voice and internet provider in Eastern, Central and Southern Africa. Working under various brands, Liquid Telecom has operating entities in Botswana, DRC, Kenya, Lesotho, Mauritius, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, UK, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The company specialises in fibre optic, satellite and international carrier services to Africa’s largest mobile network operators, internet service providers and businesses.

