Makoni beekeepers scoop awards at show

Blessing Rwizi Post Correspondent

RUSAPE-BASED Working for Bees (W4B) honey producing company walked away with three awards at the just-ended 107th edition of the Manicaland Agricultural Show. This year’s edition ran from September 27 to October 1, under the theme: “Sustainable Industrial and Agricultural Innovations Through Renewable Energy”.

W4B were awarded three shields for the best apiary display, best honey processing equipment and the best overall winner honey products. The honey processing company is producing more than 150kg of honey each month from 350 beehives installed around Makoni, Mutasa and Nyanga districts since 2014.

They sell the honey to retail outlets and nongGovernmental organisations around Manicaland Province and beyond. A 370ml bottle is selling for $3. W4B is one of the best honey producers in the country, having been awarded the best honey processors award at international level over the past three years.

In 2014, it represented Zimbabwe at the ApiExpo Africa that was held in Harare and came second after Uganda. In an interview, W4B technical and finance manager Mr Nicolas Zunga said the company was assisting four schools with knowledge and equipment for effective apiculture in Manicaland.

“We are working with Chitora Primary School, Chitsva Secondary School, Knowsticks Academy and Magamba Vocational Training Centre in their beekeeping projects. We are giving them knowledge, installing hives and harvesting honey for them,” said Mr Zunga.

“The awards that we are receiving for being the best honey producers at local and international level have contributed a lot in the development of our company.

“Besides producing honey for ourselves, we also buy honey from different farmers in specific areas. Currently, we have 350 hives in farms and plots around Makoni, Mutasa and Nyanga districts, but we also want to add 250 more this month so that we boost our production,” he said.

