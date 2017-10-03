Bakers Inn targets 5% market share surge

INNSCOR Africa’s bakery unit, Bakers Inn, seeks to increase its market share by 5% to 50% by the end of the year through its 2017 edition of Buy and Win promotion, which started running yesterday, an official has said.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Bakers Inn chief executive officer, Ngoni Mazango told NewsDay last week that, through the promotion, Bakers Inn was targeting to increase its market share by 5% from the current 45%.

“It’s a Buy and Win promotion, where we will be giving out lots of prizes worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It’s a way of ploughing back to the community as our corporate social responsibility,” he said.

“Currently, our market share is around 45% and we are targeting to achieve 50%.”

Bakers Inn sales and marketing executive, Caleb Musodza said: “We want to reward our customers for their loyalty to Bakers Inn and five lucky customers will win big per province.”

Some of the prizes on offer include 11 Mercedes-Benz C-Class vehicles, 22 fridges, 11 solar geysers, 22 LED TV sets, 22 gas stoves and cylinders and 22 school fees vouchers, among others.

The draws are expected to be conducted in all the country’s provinces from December 9, 2017 to February 3, 2018.

The promotion was launched two years ago.

