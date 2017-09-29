Ecosure subscribers walk away with prizes

Tendai Gukutikwa Business Correspondent

HUNDREDS of Econet Wireless’ mobile money-based micro-insurance service Ecosure subscribers walked away with prizes in the first three-monthly promotion draws held at Meikles Park in Mutare last Saturday.

The Mabhodho Zvakare Promotion was launched in August. The promotion encourages communities to work together and merge their local bereavement support groups into formal burial societies. Being the first of three draws that will also be held in Bulawayo and Harare, the promotion supports the funeral policy in facilitating contributions for both burial societies and individuals.

Speaking on the sidelines of the draw, Econet Wireless Manicaland general manager Mr Parshon Muranganwa said the promotion was an improved version of the Mabhodho Promotion version held last year. He said this last year’s promotion only focused on burial societies whereas the current promotion catered for both burial societies and individuals.

“To qualify, the burial society should have 100 or more members and simply pay six months premiums in advance for all members while individuals should add two dependants and pay their premiums three months in advance,” said Mr Muranganwa.

He commended the large turnout from the Mutare community at the draw and urged the nation at large to keep registering for Ecosure so that they automatically stand chances to win the various prizes on offer in the coming months.

Chipinge Rural District Council burial society scooped the top prize. The burial society received free utensils including plates, cups, aluminium pots, bhodho, spoons, a bin, shovel and aprons as their prize. The Chipinge Rural District Council’s administration and human resources officer, Mr Takesure Maduveko, who could not contain his excitement, urged other burial societies to register with Ecosure.

He also said it was imperative that organisations prioritise insurance for their employees especially in such times that the country was facing hardships and most companies were failing to pay their employees in time.

“During these hard times when organisations are facing challenges in paying their employees, we recommend that they prioritise insurance for them as it will help lighten the burden when insurance companies chip in,” he said.

