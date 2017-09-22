Family First Choice Butchery thinks big

Fungayi Munyoro Business Correspondent

FAMILY First Choice Butchery, winners of the best butchery award in the recently held Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Manicaland Retailers and Wholesalers Award has the sky as the limit.

The new kid on the block is hoping to spread its tentacles across the country and rub shoulders with the who is who of that industry.

The inaugural Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers awards were held at a colourful ceremony at a local hotel and were graced by president of Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, Mr Denford Mutashu, who said the retail and wholesale sector was an essential part of the country’s economic fabric.

In an interview, Family First Choice Butchery representative Mr Kuda Musaruro said it was an honour for them to be recognised as one of the best performers in business circles in Manicaland. “It is such an honour to have our efforts recognised. As a retailer, we try to be different from any other retailers around us.

“We open our shop at 6am and close at 9.30pm. We have eight employees who provide quality services to our customers. We are the best in terms of quality and prices. “The outlet is a product of tireless efforts from all stakeholders we work with in our line of business. These include the Charamba family, hardworking service personnel, our suppliers, Surrey, Montana and our valued customers,” he said.

Mr Musaruro added: “Family First Choice is a cut above the rest in everything. We have the vision of spreading our outlets across the region and even beyond.” Family First Choice Butchery opened its doors in 2016 and is located at Shop No. 5, corner Robert Mugabe Road and Second Street in Mutare.

The outlet is run by Rudo, Shumirai and Vimbai Charamba, while Simba Charamba is the manager. The inaugural Retailers and Wholesalers Awards had 27 categories. The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers was established in 2009 as a trust with the objectives of lobbying for the recognition, growth, development and empowerment of hitherto indigenous retailers. It represents the retail and wholesale sector in Zimbabwe.

Mr Mutashu said their membership play a vital role in furthering growth, innovation and prosperity. “The retail and wholesale sector is an essential part of the economic fabric in our country. They play a pivotal role in furthering growth, innovation and prosperity in our country.

“It is praised for its role in creating employment and making services available to the consumers. It is also contributing immensely to the country’s economy,” he said. Mr Mutashu said the sector was being affected by foreign currency shortages. He also added that foreign currency shortages were making it difficult to import raw materials.

“Our sector since its formation in 2009 has been affected greatly by the shortages of foreign currency. The shortages continue to hinder our smooth operations. “We also have a serious challenge when we want to import raw material and goods that are not readily available on the local market.

“Our economy has witnessed positive strides towards a less cash society as evidenced by the rise in the use of plastic and mobile money,” he said. Mr Mutashu urged Government to facilitate the reduction of bank charges and mobile money charges on retailers and wholesalers. He encouraged the province to continue working hard and to expand the industry to rural areas.

“Manicaland is on the right track as it is working hard in reviving the local industry and creating employment for the locals. “The province is doing well and I urge you to keep up the momentum. Challenges will always be there, but let us focus on the positives. There are vast opportunities for all of us to grow.”

“Let us expand to the marginalised areas. The rural consumer is key and requires to be empowered through convenience of services,” he added.

FULL LIST OF AWARD WINNERS

The Furniture Retailer/Wholesaler of the year – TV Sales

The Best Small and Medium Retailer — JT Masamvu and Family SME Special Recognition Award —Beer Engine The Best Retailer/Wholesaler Environmental Management Award — Spar Mutare The Most Growing Retailer — Mega Food Mart The Best Retailer Wholesale — MFS Group The Fast Growing Retailer /Wholesale of the Year — Eat and Lick The Hardware and Electrical Retailer — Halsteds The Best Motor Spares Retailer — Transev The Best IT and Stationery Retailer — Mutare Computers The Most Innovative Retailer —Mega Food Mart The Best Retailer Branch Network award — MFS Group The Best Retailer/Wholesale Procurement — N Richards The Best Retail/Wholesale Employer of the year award — Gain Cash The Best Rural Retailer of the Year Award — Mega Food Mart The Best Supplier IT and Stationery — Rank Zimbabwe Supplier of the Year Wholesale —Surface Wilma Supplier of the Year Retail — Surface Wilma Butchery Retailer — Family First Choice Butchery The Best Supply for Groceries —Mega Market The Best Women Retailer — Jane Chereni The Best Cooperative and Social Responsibility Retailer and Wholesalers — Spar Mutare The Retailer Personality of the Year — JT Masamvu The Wholesale of the Year — N Richards The Supermarket of the Year —Choppies The Supermarket Supplier Choice — MFS Group. The Manicaland Retailer of the Year — MFS Group.

