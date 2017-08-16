Milk production stabilises after rain disruptions

Anthony Mandiwanzira – Dairyboard

HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s raw milk production during the seven months to July declined a marginal 0.84 percent to 37 million litres compared to 37.32 million litres over the same period in 2016.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Agriculture’s Dairy Services Department, production dipped during the first quarter of the year where it was affected mainly by incessant rainfall. Agricultural experts contend that high rainfall affects animal health, reducing milk production.

The figures shows that milk production picked in June to 5.39 million litres, before climbing to 5.81 million litres in July.

Milk intake by processors went down 0.55 percent to 33.03 million litres compared to 33.23 million litres in the prior year.

Retailed milk for the period was also down 3.14 percent at 3.94 million litres from 4.07 million litres in the same period last year.

The country has five major dairy industry players: Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited, Nestle Zimbabwe, Dendairy, Alpha and Omega and Dendairy, and most of them have invested heavily in increasing milk production. – Source

