Econet completes EcoCash maintenance work

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe says its EcoCash mobile money service is back online, following scheduled system maintenance work on the platform.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

A statement from the company yesterday said the maintenance work had gone according to plan, and the system was back by 2pm on Sunday as scheduled.

“We are pleased to let our customers and business partners know that the EcoCash platform is fully functional again, following the scheduled maintenance work carried out last night (Saturday) and through this morning (August 14),” the statement said.

“Econet takes this opportunity to thank all its customers, merchants, agents, banking and business partners, as well as all our other stakeholders, for their co-operation, patience and support during the period of the scheduled maintenance work.”

Last week, Econet announced a planned upgrade of its EcoCash platform.

Announcing the planned downtime, the company’s chief executive officer, Douglas Mboweni said the scheduled maintenance work would optimise the EcoCash platform to handle increased volumes of transactions in the coming months, in light of the increased adoption of electronic financial services and ahead of the busy festive season.

Mobile money has become a favourite mode of payment due to its reach and the prevailing cash shortages. EcoCash enjoys the lion’s share of the business by virtue of having the largest active subscriber base. According to a first quarter report by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, there were 3 251 784 active mobile money subscribers. Of that, Econet had 3 189 611 (98%), while Telecel and NetOne had 52 076 and 10 097 active subscribers, respectively.

