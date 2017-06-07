Zimra surpasses May revenue target

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has surpassed its May target with gross collections rising 17% to $307,35 million on the back of intensified audits and enforcement activities, the government’s revenue collector has said.

BY SILAS NKALA

The rise was also attributed to improvements in operational efficiency, and client engagement initiatives being undertaken to enhance revenue collections, Zimra’s head of Corporate Communications, Canisio Mudzimu, said yesterday.

The target for the month was $262,21 million. Net collections were up 11% during the period under review with net collections after refunds $290,68 million.

There was a surge in revenue heads such as corporate income tax, value added tax (VAT) on local sales, VAT on imports, customs and excise duty.

Corporate Income Tax collections were $35,08 million against a target of $9,90 million, resulting in a positive variance of 254%. Collections under this revenue head rose by over 460% as compared to the same period last year where $6,26 million was realised,” Mudzimu said.

“Gross collections from VAT on local sales amounted to $63,12 million and, thus, exceeded the target of $55,60 million by 14%.

VAT refunds for the month of May 2017 amounted to $16,54 million, resulting in net collections of $46,59 million. Net VAT collections were, therefore, 16% below the target. However, the revenue head (net collections) grew by 19% from $39,05 million that was collected in May 2016.”

He said collections from VAT on imports for the month of May 2017 were $37,39 million against a target of $28,50 million.

Mudzimu said revenue collections under this revenue head rose by 32% as compared to May 2016, where $28,26 million was collected.

He attributed positive performance of the revenue head to an increase in foreign currency allocations to banks by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to meet critical foreign payments.

Customs Duty gross collections during the period amounted to $24,98 million against a target of $23,59 million.

Mudzimu said collections under excise duty were 2% above target.

“A total of $57,34 million was collected against a target of $56,24 million.

Excise duty collections increased by 12% compared to the $51,22 million that was collected in May 2016. The performance of the revenue head can be attributed to an increase in volumes of imported fuel and the introduction of excise duty on paraffin,” he said.

Mudzimu said individual tax was the main contributor to the total revenue for May. He said the revenue head contributed $60,62 million against a target of $63,31 million, giving a negative variance of 4%.

“The performance can be attributed to salary cuts and irregular salary payments. There was, however, a growth of seven per cent from the $56,54 million that was collected during the same period last year,” Mudzimu said.

He said Zimra has also surpassed the cumulative target of $1,338 billion for the period January 1 to 31 May 2017 after gross and net collections amounted to $1,428 billion and $1,364 billion respectively.

“Year-to-date gross and net collections as at May 31, 2017 were, therefore, 7% and 2% above the target respectively,” he said.

