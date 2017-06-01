Econet in 10% profit drop

ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe has experienced a nearly 10% drop in profit after tax to $36,18 million for its financial year ending February 28, with the voice segment witnessing a fall due to lower spending.

The drop in profit after tax was from a previous $40,2 million recorded over the same period last year.

In a statement accompanying their results yesterday, Econet said while voice revenues in the industry have continued to decline, as consumers switch to data applications for communication, their position in the market remained strong.

“All operators are faced with the challenge of migrating from being voice driven businesses to data and content provision. This is happening against the backdrop of difficult economic conditions making it harder to generate sufficient capital from the current revenue streams to invest in new businesses of the future,” Econet said.

“Profit after tax was $36,2m, down from $40,2 million last year, impacted by a general decline in consumer spending.”

Analysts say the decline in consumer spending could have been from Econet losing 354 035 active subscribers from the first quarter to the fourth quarter in 2016.

The loss affected business as the mobile operator’s cellular network operations segment contributes about 60% of business revenues.

Econet is currently the most expensive in terms of voice services with NetOne’s OneFusion currently offering more attractive tariffs. Telecel Zimbabwe’s tariffs are also slightly more affordable compared to Econet’s.

Revenue for the period was down $622 million down from $641m recorded in the same period last year as a result of the economic environment.

According to the results, data and mobile financial services businesses now contribute about 32% of Econet’s revenues, from about 6% recorded five years ago.

Econet Wireless CEO, Douglas Mboweni said they will remain cognisant of the fact that their success hinges on meeting and exceeding their customers’ needs.

“Leveraging on our solid infrastructure, we will continue to be innovative in order to respond proactively to environmental changes and take advantage of technological developments, especially in the areas of content, media and financial technology (Fintech),” he said.

Econet managed to service their foreign long-term debt through their rights offer of $130 million that they floated in January raising capital.

This led to the company’s financial costs going down to $26,73 million for the period under review, from $36,23 million recorded in the same period last year.

Commenting on the financials, Econet Wireless finance director, Roy Chimanikire, said their need to address the imminent default on loans due to the limited availability of foreign currency saw them launch the rights offer.

“We are thankful to the support from our shareholders and all stakeholders, which resulted in the company raising sufficient capital to retire its foreign long-term bank debt. We are now in a stronger position to deal with the challenges of operating in an increasingly more difficult economic environment,” he said.

