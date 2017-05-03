TelOne brings greater speed, convenience

TelOne brings greater speed and customer convenience through the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Fibre Link.

TelOne, last Friday conducted a ground breaking for the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Fibre Link in a bid to deliver and develop infrastructure projects that aim to better quality, speed and ultimately offer superior customer experience.

The Bulawayo-Beitbridge Fibre Link is part of TelOne’s National Backbone Project that will result in a robust and resilient backbone network.Backbone fibre link is a high speed transmission system connecting towns/cities using optic fibre cable.

The $7, 7 million National Fibre Backbone Project provides adequate transmission capacity to all exchanges along its route namely, Esigodini, Gwanda, West Nicholson and Beitbridge.As a result, TelOne will have capacity to provide high speed internet and other broadband services to communities and businesses served by these exchanges.

In addition the link will provide redundancy and will back up the Harare-Mutare route which links through Mozambique.

In addition, the link will significantly bring down the cost of IP traffic. The savings will ultimately cascade to customers, resulting in competitive prices.

The current routes through Plumtree and Mozambique will see notable cost savings upon project completion. Fibre access points to customers along the route will result in reduced costs of access to connectivity and speed of service provision to the customers.

The TelOne project not only brings significantly improved customer experience, it also creates employment by injecting directly into communities and benefiting the catchment areas.

The project attracts business and contribution teaching and learning opportunities. Farmers will be supported by linking them to local and international markets effectively bridging the digital divide between rural and urban communities which in turn creates employment.

The country also benefits as a whole as the project enhances government communications initiatives by providing a solid base for launching e-services in health, education, justice, immigration, parliament, home affairs, national security and other sectors.

Directly, the project during implementation will provide business to local contractors and employment for the local communities estimated at least 1 500 jobs.

The Future is Here. The Future is Now.

The Future is TelOne.

Like this: Like Loading...