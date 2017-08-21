Healer surrenders python scales, muti

prophet madzibaba mutumwa and Senzen Nxumalo

A FORMER prominent traditional healer from Bulawayo’s Nguboyenja suburb became the centre of attraction last Sunday when she attended a church service to surrender scales of a python and sacks full of muthi.

She also made confessions that she had become paralysed as a result of her occupation.

The distraught Senzeni Nxumalo (61) attended Johane Masowe Wechishanu church’s shrine in Selborne Park last Sunday.

During a testimony Nxumalo opened up before congregants and Emmanuel Gwandida popularly known as Prophet Madzibaba Mutumwa on why she was renouncing her profession.

“I have been a traditional healer for the past two decades and all was well but in 2014 things took a nasty turn.

During my sleep I felt things sucking my blood and I would wake up with incisions on my shoulders and thighs. I tried to fight back those things but they never gave up, resultantly I became paralysed. Since then I have been leading a life of pain,” she said.

She looked for assistance from other sangomas but drew a blank.

“I sought help from sangomas in Binga, Chipinge and Beitbridge but the situation did not change. I lost a lot of money instead,” said Nxumalo.

As she was losing hope and thought she would forever lead a life of pain a neighbour advised her to attend Johane Masowe Wechishanu. Without any second thoughts she obliged.

“When I came here (at the shrine) my life was in a terrible state and I thought I would die because at one point I failed to talk, as such I concluded in my mind that I was a few steps away from my grave,” she said.

Speaking to B-Metro from her home in Nguboyenja suburb she said she was now living a happy life.

“Life has become better. I used to feel pain and it has stopped. I’m also gaining strength,”she said.

Nxumalo’s daughter Sitheni is grateful that her mother was assisted. – B-Metro

