Rihanna shares hilarious Gucci Mane meme after she is called ‘fat

Rihanna has hit back at body shamers in the most hilarious way possible. The Works hitmaker took to social media on Monday 5 June, to share a meme about Gucci Mane to clap back at fat shaming trolls.

The meme the 29-year-old RiRi shared features two photos of Mane that shows the Bricks rapper in two different weights. In the 2007 photo, Mane looks out of shape compared to his recent image.

“If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane”, the meme reads. The post has also been tagged with a sad crying face emoji.

The Barbadian singer’s post comes after being body shamed by former Barstool Sports writer, Chris “Spags” Spagnuolo, in an article titled: “Is Rihanna Going To Make Being Fat the Hot New Trend?”

In the 350-word story, Spagnuolo called Rihanna “fat” and said that the Umbrella singer “looked like she was wearing a sumo suit”. The article was removed from Barstool’s website after it was heavily criticised on social media. Four days ago, Spagnuolo was suspended from his position as a writer.

After facing backlash on social media, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy issued a statement, wherein he said that if he or one of his other bloggers had written the piece, he would “defend it to the death”.

“There are just certain topics that you better nail if you’re gonna write about them because you know they are hot button issues for us. So if you’re gonna blog about Rihanna gaining weight you better be funny as fuck and you better make it bullet proof,” he said.

“If Big Cat or PFT or KFC (bloggers) or I write this blog I’ll defend it to the death. They have earned that trust and loyalty from me. I hired them because I think they are all legitimacy hilarious people” he added.