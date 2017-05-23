James Bond’s Roger Moore dies at 89

James Bond actor Roger Moore has died, aged 89. His family confirmed the news via his Twitter account, issuing a statement that explained the British star had passed away in Switzerland following a “short but brave battle with cancer” on Tuesday 23 May.

His children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian continued fondly: “We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for Unicef which he considered to be his greatest achievement.”

Many took to Twitter and other social media platforms to pay their respects to Moore with names as varied as reality TV star Kris Jenner to Kirstie Allsopp . IBTimes UK rounds up the celebrity tributes emerging online…

English singer and actor Michael Ball said: “My dearest uncle Roger has passed on. What a sad, sad day this is. Loved the bones of him. Generous, funny, beautiful and kind.” Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan said: “Oh no. As if today wasn’t already sad enough. RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89. A wonderful actor & lovely man.”

Former Bond girl, Robbin Young, who appeared opposite Moore in 007 outing For Your Eyes Only wrote: “There are people who touch your life whom you never forget. I’ll always remember Roger Moore, the debonair man I spent time with. RIP Roger.”

Gladiator actor Russell Crowe also chimed in to say that he loved Moore while Andrew Lloyd Webber honoured him by saying: “Farewell dearest Roger. All our love, Andrew and Madeleine.”

Kris Jenner was also among the first famous faces to react to the news online, calling Moore “the ultimate James Bond.” She went on to add: “So sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Elsewhere celebrity photographer Andy Gotts wrote: “Goodbye Mr Bond. Lovely gent #RogerMoore passed away at 89. I only met him a handful of times but he had such a warmth about him.” The Sunday Times’ columnist Camilla Long declared: “Never mind who was the best Bond, Roger Moore loved being Bond THE MOST. Bless his silky little eyebrows.”

Location, Location, Location host Kirstie Allsopp also took to social media to pay her respects, saying: “Roger Moore was a good man and his sad death today should be front page news tomorrow, sadly it won’t be. #Terribleday #Manchester.”

