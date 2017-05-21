Queen Vee ropes in Freeman

Queen Vee

R‘n’b/Pop singer Vanessa “Queen Vee” Sibanda seems smitten with the dancehall flare as another new single featuring local chanter Freeman is set for release soon.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Titled Stress Free, the track was produced by little-known Flocy and it is expected to match her past partnerships with Soul Jah Love and Dobba Don whose impacts were felt on local charts.

In an interview, Queen Vee told The Standard Style that she has been enthralled by the chanter’s sound and has expectation the collaborative effort will impress a wide audience.

“I loved his sound and thought that if we could infuse both our divergent sounds we would definitely come up with something special that music fans would appreciate,” she said.

The song, according to the former Miss Zimbabwe queen, “is a song to lift up any one’s spirit”.

“The majority of Zimbabweans are stressed with all kinds of things and pressure day in day out, so we wanted to do a song that would help people break free from that sombre mood , get them on their feet and not let the negative vibes control their lives,” she said.

Queen Vee also revealed that the visuals to the track are set for release next month, while adding that her fans should brace for more collabos with foreign influence as she extends her reach to different markets.

“I’m working on more collaborations this year as I try to tap into different markets so that I can grow the Queen Vee brand in the African continent and beyond,” she said.

Last year her single Mari Mari featuring Zimdancehall chanter Soul Jah Love not only frequented local charts, but also broke into the BBC Radio’s 1 Xtra Music Bot playlist.

With sizzling music videos playing on regional channels, she is slowly positioning herself as a beacon of female supremacy on the local music scene.

