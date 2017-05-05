Beyonce rep slams lip injection claims: ‘You are the saddest individuals’

Beyonce

Beyonce’s rep has hit out against a news outlet, following rumours that the Lemonade singer has had her lips surgically enhanced. Her response was triggered by a report on MediaTakeOut that accused Beyonce of having injections while pregnant with twins, according to Gossip Cop.

The original story was based only on a selfie the singer posted on Instagram, as the website seemed to provide no other evidence to back up its claim. Now, publicist Yvette Noel-Schure has labelled the publication “foolish” and explained that the 35-year-old’s “swollen” lips were due to the fact that she’s expecting.

“MTO staffers,” she said in a statement. “What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?

“But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity,” she passionately continued. “I stood silent during Beyonce’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.

“You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart,” she concluded. “You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some.”

Beyonce and husband Jay Z announced on 17 February 2017 that they were expecting their second and third child. It is expected that she will give birth sometime in the early summer, as it’s estimated that at the time of the pregnancy reveal, she was around three months along. – IBTimes

