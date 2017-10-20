Miss World Zim leaves for Miss World

REIGNING Miss World Zimbabwe Chiedza Lorraine Mhosva last night left for this year’s edition of the prestigious Miss World pageant to be held in Sanya, China, on November 18.

The 22-year-old Mhosva, who will battle for the coveted crown against 120 other beauties from across the globe, said she was ready for the challenge.

“I really know what it means to represent my nation at such a global stage. I will try my best not to disappoint my nation and I am confident that I will make it with God’s grace,” she said.

While contestants will be judged through a talent challenge, a closed-door interview, athletic challenges as well as the beauty-with-a-purpose challenge before the grand finale, Mhosva expressed confidence that her athletics background would automatically qualify her for the top 40 slot.

Her dress for the big night was custom-made in South Africa by prominent Zimbabwe-born designer Spero Villioti. Miss Zimbabwe Trust chairperson Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga said she was confident that Mhosva would make the nation proud. — BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

