Local movie to screen at Egyptian festival

LOCAL actor and filmmaker Melgin Tafirenyika’s film, Deep Thought, has been selected for screening at the Afro-Chinese Arts and Folklore Festival scheduled to run from October 25 to 31.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Tafirenyika told NewsDay yesterday that the film’s selection encouraged his Light Image Productions team to continue working hard. He said they still had a lot to offer to the film industry.

“It is an honour and a privilege for us to have our film selected for this prestigious festival. Only a few movies get selected.

It is an acknowledgement that people see the hard work and commitment coming from our team and Zimbabwe at large,” he said.

Tafirenyika said his desire was to produce high-end movies that would compete at international festivals such as the Durban Festival of South Africa and in the Oscar’s Best Foreign Films’ category.

“It might sound very impossible talking of Zimbabwean films competing at international festivals, but if we look at the talent we have in Zimbabwe, with the likes of Danai Gurira and Arnold Chirisa, who are raising our flag high in Hollywood, a clear testimony that it is possible to break the boundaries,” he said.

He said with DStv channels such as Zambezi Magic buying local movies, he was available to assist upcoming filmmakers to produce movies that can also be shown on such big platforms.

“As Zambezi Magic are looking for Zimbabwean films to be showcased on their channel, I am available for young people with undying passion for filmmaking that I can take under my mentorship as I feel there is need for upcoming actors to know the proper way of making movies using low budgets to rebuild our Zimbabwean film industry,” he said.

He said the channel had bought eight films from Zimbabwe under his production house.

