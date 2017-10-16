DJ Tira dazzles Byo

BULAWAYO was brought to life on Friday night through a vintage performance by South Africa’s award-winning wheel spinner and producer DJ Tira, who set ablaze a fully-packed Club Connect main auditorium until the wee hours of Saturday.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Those who had anticipated another dance with socialite Zodwa Wabantu were, however, left disappointed as she did not come as had been indicated earlier.

DJ Tira was performing in the country for the first time in two years after the Kalawa Homecoming party held in 2015.

The Malume hit-maker, who tagged along Tipcee of the Amadada club banger, had everyone singing along to his music as he connected with fans.

DJ Tira also dished out his yesteryear hits such as Happy Song with Big Nuz, Umsindo with Durban’s Finest and new tracks —Malume and Awunamahloni, featuring Professor and Trademark.

Spinning the decks as Tipcee did vocals also, the duo sampled Zodwa Wabantu’s track with DJ Cndo — Bheja.

DJ Tira sampled their album Afro Summer 2017, which proved why the show was built around the name, as it left fans still craving for more of their “pure niceness” music which kept everyone awake throughout the night.

Club Connect manager Zandile Moyo told NewsDay that the show was a success, pointing out at the huge turnout.

“The show was a success. Many people came to the show which is good follow up to the recent show we held, where we brought Destruction Boyz. We have many international shows in the pipeline. We are going to hold more good shows this festive season,” she said.

DJ Tira said he loved Zimbabwe and would come back as many locals cherished his music.

“I love you, Zimbabwe. I love you, Bulawayo. It’s always great being with you here. I want to come back to Zimbabwe again,” he said.

The show was supported by local DJs Kead Wikead, Crazy Black and TBass.

