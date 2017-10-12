DJ Tira frenzy grips Bulawayo

SOUTH Africa’s award-winning wheel spinner and producer DJ Tira is set to perform at Club Connect in Bulawayo tomorrow in what promises to be a thrilling experience for his local fans.

DJ Tira runs Afrotainment record label in Durban, which is home to several South African artistes, including socialite and entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu.

The hype in Bulawayo is thick, with several public adverts of the show littered across town.

Club Connect manager Zandile Moyo told NewsDay yesterday that all was set for the event.

“It’s confirmed Tira is coming. We have made all the necessary arrangements in terms of clearance for him to perform. We will also give him time to do a photoshoot with the fans. We are looking forward to the day and we will entertain the fans with good music,” she said.

After Bulawayo music lovers were last month serenaded by Destruction Boyz, Moyo said DJ Tira was expected to take patrons through another “Gqom” experience.

DJ Tira is expected to perform his yesteryear year hits such as Happy Song, with Big Nuz, Umsindo with Durban’s Finest as well as new tracks such as Malume and Awunamahloni, featuring Professor and Trademark.

“This time, we are looking forward to a bigger crowd than last month. Patrons should look forward to songs such as Malume, Amadada (Tipcee and Emza) and Mamelani (Naak Musiq), Bheja by DJ C’ndo and Zodwa Wabantu featuring Paras and Character, which are already street anthems,” Moyo said.

Born Mthokozisi Khathi, DJ Tira is an entrepreneur and producer as well as kwaito artiste.

He helped launch several music careers including those of DJ Fisherman, DJ C’ndo and Big Nuz through his music label Afrotainment.

Originally from Hlabisa, he moved to Durban in 1995 to study human resources at the University of Natal.

While studying, he developed an interest in DJ’ing, bought his first vinyl in 1996 and soon played at varsity parties, weddings, private parties and popular nightclubs.

