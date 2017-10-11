Jah Prayzah, Davido polish set

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah said sharing the stage for the first time with Nigerian music star Davido at the Mangaung African Cultural Festival (MACUFE) in South Africa last weekend gave him the opportunity to perfect their set, ahead of Friday’s performance at Harare International Conference Centre.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Mdara Vachauya hitmaker is set to launch his eighth album, Kutonga Kwaro, alongside Davido, who is expected to arrive in the country on his second visit on Thursday.

The duo collaborated on the track, My Lilly, which is featured on the album.

Speaking through his manager, Keen Mushapaidze, Jah Prayzah said they have learnt a lot that will help them improve their set.

“It was a really good experience and amazing to perform for a full house at Mangaung African Cultural Festival. Although we had our own slot as Third Generation, we managed to perform together with Davido for the first time, getting a feel of Friday’s set,” he said.

“The reception was very warm and everyone danced to the new sound they were not used to. Performing with our friends who have been in the industry and doing it mainstream for longer, we learnt one or two things which we will use to continuously improve our sets as we go.”

Mushapaidze said the latest album was now ready and they were now doing final touches on the launch.

“We have done all we can to ensure the album, the event and everything else goes smoothly. It is now up to the fans to take the product and enjoy it,” he said.

One of the concert partners, Dee Nosh of 2 Kings Entertainment, concurred that all was set for the launch.

“We are happy with progress as we put final touches in terms of preparations of the big day. Davido will be in the country on Thursday and we urge fans to come in their numbers to welcome him at the airport,” he said, adding that fans should purchase tickets in advance through swipe and EcoCash to avoid last-minute rush.

Artistes from Jah Prayzah’s record stable Military Touch Movement among them Andy Muridzo, Ex Q, Nutty O and Diamond Boys alongside wheel spinners DJ Iroq, will take turns to entertain revellers at the concert.

