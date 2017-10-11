Mesi for Pfumvudza Arts gala

REVIVED musician Paradzai Mesi has been invited to perform at this year’s edition of Pfumvudza Arts Gala set for Marondera on Saturday.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Mesi, who is on the rebound after being stalked by misfortunes that saw him taking a sabbatical from music, will perform at The Legends Sports Diner to mark the close of the Pfumvudza Arts Festival.

A number of activities will take place during the day at The Legends Arena before the Njerama Boys nail it at night, as they share the stage with resident wheel spinner DJ Ninja.

Jerusarema-Mbende ensemble Dombodzvuku Primary School from Murewa, Mashona Arts Theatre from Harare and Pengaudzoke are expected to participate at the event while exhibitors from various artistic disciplines will display their wares.

The gala was born out of Pfumvudza Arts Festival, a three-day event that is hosted in October. It is the brainchild of Marondera-based art practitioner Ronald Badza of Revival Arts Trust.

Badza said this year’s event will be focusing on performing artistes.

“We were privileged to secure a partnership with The Legends Sports Diner, who assisted us with the venue to host this year’s edition of the gala. We are focusing more on performing arts and we are glad that Paradzai Mesi will be part of the proceedings,” he said, adding that some upcoming artistes from Marondera and surrounding areas will also have an opportunity to showcase their talent.

The Legends Sports Diner owner, Daniel Masaiti said he was happy with the partnership.

“As a patron for the event I will offer my support and I am happy that the event is growing bigger each year,” he said.

The gala is running under the theme, “Creative Arts for Sustainable Development in Combating HIV and Aids and Eradication of Poverty”.

