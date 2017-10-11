MTV’s Shuga courts Gilmore Tee

BULAWAYO socialite, Gilmore Tee, has partnered with MTV Shuga in a drama series focusing on HIV and Aids issues that will be aired on ZTV and radio stations soon.

MTV Shuga announced on Twitter Gilmore Tee will be handling their marketing in the country.

“We are excited to be partnering with Gilmore Tee in spreading MTV Shuga message across Zimbabwe through the #GTeeVibe and on screens,” reads the Tweet.

Gilmore Tee, who was recently announced as one of Ster Kenikor’s ambassadors, told NewsDay yesterday that he was excited to be working with MTV Shuga.

“I am extremely excited to be working with MTV Shuga in spreading awareness on HIV and Aids across the globe. I am grateful to God for granting these opportunities to me,” said the socialite.

“The partnership will see my podcast having MTV Shuga content and also some televised works I will be pioneering for access across Zimbabwe and beyond.”

The award-winning 27-year-old socialite said the development will see him partnering with local networks in getting the series showcased across the country.

MTV Shuga, known by many as Shuga, is a television drama series that was first aired in November 2009 on MTV Base as part of an initiative dubbed MTV Staying Alive Ignitel.

Its first two seasons was commissioned by MTV Networks Africa in association with The MTV Staying Alive foundation, PEPFAR and the Kenyan government as part of a multimedia campaign to spread the message about responsible sexual behaviour and tolerance.

It later became a hit and was aired in 40 different African countries, before it was aired internationally in over 70 television stations.

