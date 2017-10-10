Mhere for birthday bash

GOSPEL musician Mathias Mhere has sung his way into many people’s hearts and this has seen him receiving invitations to perform at public and private functions.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

The musician is scheduled to perform at His Grace Harvest Ministries International (GHMI) founder, Tawanda Bondera’s birthday celebrations in Mabvuku next weekend, following the latter’s 31st birthday on Thursday this week. It will be a double celebration as Bondera’s wife, Brenda, turns 25 today.

Mhere, who will share the stage with gospel songbird, musician Carol Guvamombe, confirmed the performance and said he will introduce his new videos at the celebrations.

“I will be in Mabvuku on Saturday for a performance meant to celebrate Prophet Bondera’s birthday. I will also utilise the opportunity to introduce my new videos to the people,” he said.

GHMI media liaison officer, Thomas Bondera, said they invited Mhere to the celebrations since his music was popular with many people.

“We invited Mathias Mhere to entertain all the people who are going to grace the event because his music caters for all different age groups. We are also going to launch the Hand of Love Foundation, a charity organisation that helps orphans, widows, the less-privileged and the handicapped,” he said, adding that a number of beneficiaries will receive school fees and stationery on the day.

