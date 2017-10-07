JOHANNESBURG — Babes Wodumo caused major traffic on Twitter on Thursday night after she posting a revealing picture of herself with a caption that was quickly dubbed a “thirst trap”.

The Wololo hitmaker is known for her racy dance moves‚ colourful hair‚ and her sexy body‚ which she has never been afraid to flaunt.

However‚ when she posted a snap of herself wearing a teeny-tiny pair of denim shorts that showed off her booty‚ she sent Twitter into a frenzy. The picture got over 2 000 likes and over 500 retweets.—Sowetanlive

