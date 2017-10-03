Stakeholders welcome ZCM studio

MUSIC industry stakeholders have hailed the Zimbabwe College of Music (ZCM) for setting up a state-of-the-art recording studio for students, who will now be able to access hands-on training beyond theoretical lessons.

Veteran music producer, Peter Muparutsa said the establishment of the studio was a welcome development.

“The students will now have access to studio facilities where they can explore and experiment with their creative genius, as opposed to just learning music theory and performance,” he said.

Gospel musician and former student at the institution, Charles Charamba, said the college had done well.

“The establishment of the studio will come in handy since music study and recordings go along [together]. It will consolidate the learners’ knowledge base, as they are able to promptly record their works,” he said.

Renowned multi-instrumentalist and music producer and former student, Clive “Mono” Mukundu, said the set-up was long overdue.

“All music colleges in the world now have music production education. We are in an era where production skills are on high demand.

With the technological breakthroughs running a studio is now cheaper, people are making world-class productions from laptops and even smart phones,” he said.

Officiating at the launch of the studio, Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora said the studio was “a perfect fit in the global world of the fast evolving technology and a strategic investment” in profitable music entrepreneurship.

“This studio in turn provides a turning point in the teaching and learning of music and especially learning through the provision of a facility that allows teachers, music researchers and performing artistes to produce documentaries about ourselves in the framework of the new curriculum,” he said.

ZCM has produced both music teachers and performing artistes including Hope Masike and Dudu Manhenga.

