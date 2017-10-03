Cole exports Zim dance to China

TOP dancer and choreographer, John Cole is set to take his silky dancing skills to China, with a dance workshop and video shoots in Chengdu and Nanjing from October 1 to 12 under the Dance with John Cole movement.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Cole, who is travelling at the invitation of China-based Zimbabwean choreographer, Deborah Kabongo, will conduct a dance workshop in Chengdu on October 3 during which he will give attendees a taste of dance choreography based on Zimbabwean music.

The ecstatic dance maestro told NewsDay yesterday that he was excited at the opportunity to export local dance styles to the Asian country, which has strong diplomatic and bilateral ties with Zimbabwe.

“I feel very happy about the project and that dance in Zimbabwe is expanding to international levels, especially with my name attached to it. It is really quite a big achievement for me,” he said.

Cole, said although it was never easy leaving behind his family whenever he travelled for long intervals, he was honoured by the opportunity to lift the country’s flag high.

The final phase of the Dance with John Cole movement will encompass dance videos that Cole created using Zimbabwean music and various backgrounds such as tourist spots and other popular places of interest within Nanjing city.

The dance videos will be uploaded on the choreographer’s social media platforms, he said, adding that various local artistes were set to benefit from the project.

“There is more to come. I can’t say [out] some of the projects [but] just that the nation should expect history and a whole new level each time, utilising the headline colour of dance and Dance with John Cole,” he said.

He added that this experience in China will test his creativity, imagination and skills as Zimbabwe’s top dance choreographer.

