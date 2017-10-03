Mpofu wades into new territory

AFRO-Jazz musician and Green Ambassador, Dereck Mpofu is set to wade into uncharted waters when he records his debut live concert DVD for the new album, Godobori (Expert) on October 14 at Theatre in the Park in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Chisikana Changu Zimbabwe hitmaker has promised an unforgettable and exciting night at the recording.

Mpofu told NewsDay last week that concert preparations were on course, adding that the recording will feature the award-winning choir, Note 2 Eton, with the DVD album carrying 15 videos.

“I have decided to take my career to another level by recording my first ever live DVD for my fans, who sometimes fail to attend my live concerts so that they can enjoy in the comfort of their homes. Recording a live DVD is something that I have wanted to do for a long time,” he said.

Mpofu said the live recording concert will start from 8pm to 10pm, adding that in the first segment of the concert, the performers will be dressed in gothic tattered zombie outfits for the songs Mweya wechiZimba, Ngirozi, Hupenyu Unorema and Chisikana Changu Zimbabwe.

In the second segment, he said, they will change into ethnic African attire for the tracks Amai Gamba, USA, Health Beat, World Doctor and Sithandwa Sami, while the closing segment will see the recording of Kumahumbwe, Mafans Angu, Ndinokakama, Mari, My Daughter, Words and Senzeni Na, all featuring Albert Nyathi.

The musician has so far recorded four albums — Handizirini, Dr. Philosophy, Diplomatic Alliances and Godobori (Expert).

