Veteran musician Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi is still in celebratory mood after turning 65, with yet another birthday bash scheduled for Arts Cape Theatre in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 18.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The “Tuku @ 65” birthday celebrations, which were first held at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton last weekend, will be held in Cape Town courtesy of Xtratime Entertainment.

Speaking to NewsDay yesterday, Xtratime Entertainment director Tongai Mbidzo said preparations for the show had already started.

“The venues and all artistes are secured and confirmed and excitement has already gripped the Mother City as people have already started purchasing tickets from Computicket,” he said.

“Cape Town residents have complained that their favourite musician has not performed in the city this year.

“So we have now made it possible by having his birthday concert in Cape Town, which is pretty much a continuation of the Pakare Paye event.”

Mbidzo said they wanted to celebrate the music legend’s 65th birthday with the Zimbabwean community living in South Africa and Tuku’s fans from other countries residing in South Africa.

He said they had also lined up a few surprise acts, who would share the stage with Tuku.

The Zimbabwean edition of the celebrations saw revellers treated to a unique, polished and dynamic act by the Zambian music outfit, Amayenge.

Local artistes, Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo also did not disappoint, as they gave sterling performances before Mtukudzi and his wife, Daisy, took to the stage.

Tuku’s trademark gravel voice has become the most recognised voice from Zimbabwe on the international scene, as the musician has drawn a huge devoted following across Africa and beyond.

Tuku takes birthday bash to Cape Town : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...