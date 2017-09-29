Chibuku music competition hits climax

TENSION is thick as 10 bands from around the country take to the stage tomorrow in the Chibuku Road to Fame 2017 finals at Glamis Arena in Harare.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The music competition, organised by Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand and the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, will see African Tribe (Bulawayo), Olama Hearts (Harare), Tunes of Harmony (Manicaland), Uzumba Express (Mashonaland East), Kweseka (Matabeleland North), The Travellers (Midlands), Knight Sounds (Mashonaland Central), Black Omolo (Masvingo), Grade 2D (Mashonaland West) and Tshitshi Super Sounds (Matabeleland South) tussling for honours.

The winners will sing their way to a $7 000 bank balance and secure a recording contract, while the second and third groups will pocket $5 000 and $3 000 respectively.

Organisers have said the competition’s finals, running under the theme Ngazviende Mberi, will provide entertainment galore to music lovers.

Musicians such as Andy Muridzo, Peter Moyo, Winky D, Killer T, Boom Berto, Soul Jah Love, Leonard Zhakata, Ammara Brown and last year’s winners, Adequate Sounds, will take turns to entertain revellers at the event.

Chibuku Road to Fame is the single largest music talent identification programme in Zimbabwe.

It has grown phenomenally over the years and has upheld its intent to foster, develop and improve knowledge, understanding and practice of the arts and their presentation, performance, execution and exhibition to the

public.

