MaNgwenya, Dembo for Mafikizolo show

ORGANISERS of the Mafikizolo show scheduled for Kadoma, 2Kings Entertainment, yesterday said they have roped in songstress Diana “MaNgwenya” Samkange and Tendai Dembo as a way of ensuring diversity in the line-up of entertainers, who also included Oliver Mtukudzi and Jah Prayzah this Friday.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Dee Nosh of 2Kings Entertainment told NewsDay that they have created a line-up of entertainers to ensure that fans will have a rich musical experience.

“We have brought in the two musicians, Diana Samkange and Tendai Dembo, to promote diversity on the night and to keep people entertained throughout the day.

“We have a rich and long line-up in a programme that will entertain people starting at 4pm till the next morning. Since we are starting early, we have to keep people in a happy mood, hence, bringing in of Dembo and Samkange,” Dee Nosh said.

Mafikizolo will make their debut appearance in Kadoma to become the biggest ever international act to stage a show in the gold mining town.

“Many Kadoma residents may be thinking it’s a hoax, but we encourage everyone to come, enjoy the vibes of Mafikizolo and Jah Prayzah,” Dee Nosh said.

Kadoma wheel spinners and artistes are expected to showcase their talents as well on the big stage.

Jah Prayzah and Mafikizolo, who are doing well with their song Sendekera are expected to perform the jam together in what is likely to be the highlight of the night.

Dembo, who took over the reins of Barura Express from his late father, Leonard, has done a lot to maintain the musician’s legacy, while MaNgwenya is also doing well on the local charts after branching out into Afro-Jazz.

