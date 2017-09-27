Rising gospel artiste releases new video

When it comes to making musical videos, Naxo Films is always on point.

A producer of many videos by upcoming artistes, Naxo Films have this time produced an amazing video for gospel artiste Kebualemang Hove’s new song, Patsoka.



Watch the video below:

Patsoka is a soft praise song that speaks about being committed to God and the video quality matches the song’s melody.

For an upcoming musician Kee’s video has done well on Youtube, gaining over 2,200 views and 16 comments, most of them positive.

“This is super quality music and a great video right there. If you don’t get an award ah hameno kuti maAwards anenge opiwa vanani” wrote Hagiazo2003

Development Momentum commented, “She is a star ordained from above. That’s my sister” while

Jessy Ngara wrote, “good music Kee- I always look forward listening to your music in my car!”

