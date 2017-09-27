MultiChoice slashes subscription prices

Multichoice has slashed its bouquet prices with effect from yesterday in a development believed to have been influenced by the entry of telecoms mogul Strive Masiyiwa’s Kwese TV into the market.

Over the past few months, MultiChoice Zimbabwe customers have struggled to access services, as they could not access the hard currency demanded by the service provider, as bond notes continue to take a battering on the local market.

The monthly subscription rates are now pegged at $65 (Premium), $40 (Compact Plus), $25 (Compact), $17 (Family), $11 (Access) and $7 (DStv Lite).

