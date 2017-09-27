Bonang ‘tired’ of always being accused of stealing Minnie’s shine

JOHANNESBURG — Bonang Matheba has once again vented her frustration over always being accused of “stealing” Minnie Dlamini’s shine, telling social media users that she found it “exhausting”.



Fans have often compared the two rivals on social media and looked for opportunities to prove that they were trying to upstage each other.

It happened again this past weekend, when a fan used Bonang’s upcoming trip to Paris Fashion Week to claim that she was trying to copy Minnie, who recently jetted off to the city for her bridal shower. — TshisaLIVE

