Dokora hails ZMC’s recording studio

PRIMARY and Secondary School Education minister Lazarus Dokora has commended the Zimbabwe College of Music (ZCM) staff for nurturing students, who can produce content related to the Zimbabwean culture.

Speaking at the official launch of the ZCM’s recording studio after a performance from a traditional dance group from the college, Dokora said he was pleased with the way the college had embraced Zimbabwe’s traditions.

“If there is one thing that the history of our country has equipped us with, it is self-hate. We don’t like ourselves. What about that which is yielded by our cultures and traditions, by who we are? You are told those are devil dances and, surprisingly, it’s not a white man saying that. It’s ourselves, so when these sanitised corridors are able to produce works of this nature, I am inwardly gratified,” he said.

Dokora said the opening of the studio was going to help in the development of the education sector.

“The torch bearers are there. You have heard us speaking in recent months of the need to establish a teaching professions council and, for me, the studio is an abiding accompaniment to the developments and reforms that we are undertaking in the education sector,” he said.

“So I don’t need one Zimbabwe College of Music in Zimbabwe I need a branch in every province and even sub branches because I need you closer to my teachers.”

The minister said the studio was a strategic investment in a positive direction towards profitable entrepreneurship and self-sustenance for music students and the community.

ZCM yesterday officially opened the recording studio meant to cater for students at the college and other interested artistes.

ZCM’s executive director, Rachel Jera-Chigwanda, said they were inviting music students and artistes to come and experiment in the studio.

The institution has produced several music graduates including Hope Masike.

