Shania Twain bounces back with Now

LOS ANGELES — Life has been tough for Shania Twain in the past decade, but the Canadian country-pop artiste, who ruled the charts in the late 1990s is hitting a high note again in her career.

Twain (52) will release her first studio album in 15 years this week after a long struggle with Lyme disease and a devastating divorce.

“The album is really about a place that I’ve come to, and I’ve been for longer than I’d like in a transition period,” Twain said in an interview.

“I’m just so relieved that I’m finally here now on the other side of that … so I thought it was really fitting to call the album Now as this is where I’ve landed.”

With hit songs like Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and the romantic You’re Still the One, Twain won four Grammys for her 1997 best-selling album Come on Over.

But in 2004, her vocal chords were damaged by Lyme disease, which also afflicts people with lethargy and joint pains. Four years later, she split, with her husband and musical partner Robert Lange, alleging he had cheated on her with her best friend.

Twain said she has worked hard to overcome the vocal damage.

