Staggering 15 000kgs of meat for braai fiesta

ORGANISERS of the second edition of the one-day braai fiesta, Delta Beverages, have set a target of 15 000kg of meat for braaing on October 28 at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Considered as Zimbabwe’s biggest braai, the event is to be held under the theme Ultimate Braai-Together Serving Others through the Castle Lager brand, with top musicians Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, XQ and Freeman expected to perform.

Proceeds from the event — expected to break last year’s record of 12 680kg of meat consumed in one day — will be channelled to charity initiatives.

Delta Beverages marketing manager, Patricia Murambinda, said the event was part of their corporate social responsibility programme.

“Castle Lager, as the flagship clear beer brand for Delta Beverages, is giving all braai lovers a platform to come together and set their own record of braaing 15 000kgs of meat, enjoy their favourite lager while listening to good music on the day, all for a good cause of donating meat to Harare and Mpilo Hospitals,” she said.

Murambinda said for every kilogramme of meat consumed, Castle Lager will donate an equivalent amount of meat to be shared equally by Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo and Harare Central Hospital.

“We are encouraging everyone to participate in this worthy cause remembering that for every glass of Castle Lager raised, the cheer goes way beyond the beer to help our brothers and sisters, who are hospitalised especially during the festive season,” she said.

While the event organisers have partnered with popular braai spot outlets, who will be assisting with the braaing of meat, there will be braai stands available for own braaing.

“To add to the excitement, like last year, a braaiometer will be on site, showing the consumption levels of meat, as the day progresses,” she said.

Murambinda said they have also lined-up a “Castle Lager National Braai Day Promotion” that will run in selected outlets and consumers stand a chance of winning prizes such as Castle cooler boxes, aprons or braai stands.

“For one to participate in the competition, they are required to buy either a 375ml Castle pint, 330ml can, 440ml can or 750ml quart and collect four crowns or red ring pulls with a unique code underneath and attach these to an entry envelop and deposit these into a redemption box in a participating outlet,” she said.

The tickets for this

year’s edition are pegged at $5 that will also guarantee merry makers a braai pack and a litre of Castle Lager.

