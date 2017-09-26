THE inaugural edition of the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival presented both established and upcoming artistes with a rare opportunity to get the much-needed exposure at the weekend.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust (ZJCT) hosted the event at Alliance Française in the capital on Saturday.

While jazz has been traditionally viewed, as an elitist genre, there was a massive multiracial turnout at the fiesta, which started at 2pm and ended at 10pm.

The stage was warmed up by jazz songstress, Vera Chisvo, who charmed the audience with her unique voice before making way for Frank Mavhimira and the Solid Steps band, who put up a magnificent performance throughout their set.

Local township jazz band, Mbare Trio, brought the show to its climax, as they enticed people onto the dancefloor.

Veteran jazz artiste, Tanga Wekwa Sando, Rute Mbangwa, Raven Dutchess, Africherry and Vee Mukarati also performed.

ZJCT chairperson, Robert Basvi, said he was impressed with the turnout.

“The festival was a resounding success; it really went beyond our expectations because the turnout was really great, as a jazz shows normally attract few followers, but surprisingly the space we were using actually became small for the people that were there,” he said.

Basvi said they are going to bring in international artistes to improve the standards of the festival.

“From next year onwards, we want to bring in international artistes to make the show more exciting and challenge our local talents, which will also make them improve their quality.”

‘Zim jazz festival a success’ : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...