Tune of Harmony ready for Chibuku finals

AFRO-FUSION ensemble, Tune of Harmony, on Saturday fine-tuned their preparations for Chibuku Road to Fame finals slated for Harare next weekend, after putting up a polished performance at the popular joint Mandisa Night Club in Mutare on Sunday.

It was their second performance at the club after being invited by the joint’s proprietor, Boniface Nyamanhindi.

The group won the Chibuku Road to Fame provincial finals at Neighbourhood Tavern, Dangamvura in Mutare last week to clinch the sole ticket to represent the province at the national finals at Glamis Arena on Saturday.

Nyamanhindi had invited Tune of Harmony to perform at his club soon after they won the provincial finals. They did not disappoint and they were given a second bite of the cherry at the club at the weekend.

Their song, Tirimundima, proved to be popular with fans and was played several times.

Group spokesperson, Tinashe Chimusanga said they were fine-tuning their preparations for the national competition.

“We are fine tuning for the nationals final. I think this is the moment we need composure. It’s good to perform for a big crowd because this gives us the confidence,” he said.

“We are very grateful to the owner of this club because he is giving us opportunities to showcase our talent. We are not going to disappoint in Harare.”

Nyamanhindi said his desire was to see the arts industry growing and he was eager to help upcoming musicians.

