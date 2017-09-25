New single, video to raise Esther’s music profile

Upcoming gospel artiste, Esther Mukazika Matanga has bounced back to the music scene with the release of a single titled, Namatai second edition, which features Pastor Psalmist Josh Kays.

Produced by popular music mixing expert, Macdonald ‘Macdee’ Chidavaenzi, the track, which already has a beautiful video accompanying it, is a soft and slow-tempo song urging Christians to pray to God for answers.

Esther’s mellow voice, which sits well on the soft beat and puts the listener into a prayerful mood, is backed by a powerful mass choir while Kay’s velvet voice blends well with Esther’s when the two combine to lead the vocals.

Esther started her musical journey at 13 when she was in form and she had her entry into the music industry when she recorded with Ivy Kombo.

Esther has helped other fellow musician as a backup singer on live shows the likes of Fungisai Mashavave, Ruth Mapfumo, Vessels of Honour, Ivy Kombo, Carol Mujokoro, Obert Mazivisa just to mention a few.

