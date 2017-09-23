Zodwa slams song ‘asking her to wear panties’

JOHANNESBURG — Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at the release of a song calling on her to put on underwear, claiming that she did not need musicians to sing about her because she was already famous.

The song, released by veteran singer and comedian, Pastor Mjosty, has been doing the rounds on social media.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that she was made aware of the song when Mjosty sent her a WhatsApp message asking her to share it on her social media pages because it would make her “huge and famous”.

“I support him and gave him my blessing, but I have nothing to do with the song. I’m huge already and don’t need anyone to make me huge,” she said.

Zodwa slammed any calls for her to wear underwear and said she has no interest to even listen to the song.

“People mustn’t tell me how to live my life. I don’t care about the song. I don’t give a sh*t about the song but he must stop pulling my name into it. He must hustle on his own and not use my name for publicity,” she said.

