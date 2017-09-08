Zodwa Wabantu bows out

TRENDY South African socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, who was expected to grace the Private Lounge tonight is no longer coming, NewsDay has established.

Although efforts to get a comment from the promoters, Devine Assignments, were fruitless, sources close to the development confirmed the turn of events.

Wabantu was also expected to appear at the newly-opened Club 263 in Mutare tomorrow.

Wabantu also confirmed the developments on her Instagram account.

“I’m not going to Zimbabwe, I won though. I can’t be in a country run by P***y@annenhira. South Africa, It’s home. We make friends with other nations,” she posted.

The development came after a storm involving The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), actress Anne Nhira, Tourism Ministry and the Censorship Board around the suitability of Wabantu performing at the ongoing Harare International Carnival given her choice not to wear undergarments.

Meanwhile, ZTA Head of Corporate Affairs Sugar Chagonda has poured cold water on claims that they had prescribed costumes for Brazilian Samba dancers, Momo Kings, who arrived in the capital on Wednesday afternoon for the Samba Night set for tonight at the Private Lounge Car Park in Harare.

The Samba Queens, who are a major attraction, will also showcase their culture during the massive street party on Saturday alongside their Cuban counterparts and other participants from different countries.

Chagonda yesterday said they had no mandate to prescribe costumes for the 15-member South American delegation.

“There is nothing like that. We have not prescribed costumes for the Samba dancers as we are not specialists in Samba costumes to prescribe for them,” Chagonda said.

“Samba dancers have their known traditional costumes which are special costumes, not that they will be exposing flesh as many people suggest.”

Chagonda said the two cases were different because South Africa was not known for a culture of not wearing undergarments.

There has been a public outcry over the ban of the South African provocateur from participating at the carnival.

