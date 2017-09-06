STUDENTS from the Midlands State University’s (MSU) Department of Film and Theatre Arts’ College Central won an award at the just-ended joint Zimbabwe International Film and Festival (ZIFF) and Intentional Images Film Festival (IIFF) in the Hi-5 category for their short film, Things We Do for Love.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

The film was produced by Godknows Chera and Tawanda Musimwa and directed by Derby Bheta, a fourth-year student at the university.

“In keeping with the university’s winning ways, the Department of Film and Theatre Arts’ College Central also won an International award during the joint Zimbabwe International Film and Festival (ZIFF) and International Images Film Festival (IIFF),” MSU said in a statement.

The film fiesta ran from August 26 to September 2, 2017, in Harare under the theme The Business of Film.

Meanwhile, students from the same department won awards at the One Act Play and Music Festival and ZIFF, held last Saturday at Charles Austin Theatre in Masvingo.

Fourth-year students, Alson Muchato and Nicole Jamu and first-year student, Mitchel Mungeni, won the best actors and actress awards respectively, beating Great Zimbabwe University, Charles Austin Theatre, Campbell Theatre Club, Donvan Theatre and Reps Theatre, among others, to emerge as the 2017 champions.

MSU students scoop awards : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...