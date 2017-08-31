Braai fest to be broadcast live

THE fourth edition of the Surrey Braai Fest in Marondera is set to be broadcast live this Saturday on Star FM radio with popular presenters, Phatisani Sibanda and Kudzai Gwara (KVG), leading the show.

Headlining the event is sungura king Alick Macheso alongside Andy Muridzo and dancer Lady Storm.

Surrey Group national sales manager, Ranganayi Zihumo said preparations for the festival were at an advanced stage.

“There will be live broadcasting at the braai fest on Saturday with Phatisani and KVG leading the programme. The two are a force to reckon and command a huge following here, hence, the fans will have a chance to meet the duo live,” he said.

Macheso has promised fireworks and fans can look forward to new tracks from his forthcoming album.

Ochestra Mberikwazvo publicist, Tich Makahamadze, said they were ready for the gig and fans should anticipate a lengthy performance from the Madhawu hitmaker.

“We are ready for the braai fest and this time the fans should brace to hear all the songs off the forthcoming album. This means that the band is ready for a lengthy performance since we are going to play both new and old tracks,” he said.

Lady Storm is also expected to sample new songs off her forthcoming album at the braai fest, where revellers will get braai packs upon payment of $5

entrance fee.

