Hollywood production guru in Zim

HOLLYWOOD lighting designer, gaffer and cinematographer — Christian Epps — is set to conduct a film-making workshop this evening at the Zimbabwe International Film Festival (ZIFF) Hub as part of this year’s edition of the film fiesta running under the theme, “The Business of Film.”

This year’s edition of the annual film jamboree is being held as a partnership between the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust (ZIFFT) and the International Images Film Festival (IIFF).

United States embassy public affairs officer, David Mcguire, said they were happy to host Epps in the country.

“We hope the interaction with local film-makers and producers will bring to the fore new trends and tools in lighting design and film-making as well as provide a spark to the great relationship the United States has with the local arts industry,” he said recently in a statement.

McGuire said Epps will reach out to film-makers in Harare and Chitungwiza and present seminars on lighting and a variety of other film-making skills, while establishing links and co-productions with other African countries and organisations.

He will give a project management workshop including a session on practical film production process management, and conduct a basic film making workshop at Young Africa Skills Centre in Chitungwiza.

Epps has worked as a lighting designer for over 20 years, covering major motion pictures and broadcast television, live theatre, dance, music videos and special events.

He has also contributed his design work to notable artistes including Michael Jackson, P Diddy, Biggy Smalls, R Kelly, Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah and Boyz II Men.

This year’s festival, which came to life on August 26, will end on September 2.

