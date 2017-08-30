Beenie Man to redeem himself at carnival

JAMAICAN reggae-dancehall musician Beenie Man, who failed to impress during the Spring Festival over the weekend at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare, has been afforded a chance to redeem himself after the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) roped him into the Harare International Carnival’s free music concert set for September 9.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Running under the theme, One Love, Our Unity, Our Pride, this year’s 10-day fiesta roars to life on Friday with a street party starting with a march from Simon Vengayi Muzenda (Fourth) Street, through Jason Moyo Avenue to the Civic Grounds, where it will be followed by a free music concert.

The King of the Dancehall hitmaker, who is in the country as part of his Unstoppable Tour in Africa, has been given another chance to prove his mettle.

At the concert, the King of Dancehall was outshined by Ninja President, Winky D.

ZTA spokesperson Sugar Chagonda yesterday confirmed the development, adding that they have also engaged United Kingdom-based popular wheel spinner, television and radio presenter, Tim Westwood.

“The duo [Beenie Man and Tim Westwood] will enrich our entertainment of the day when they perform at the potentially explosive street party and later at the free concert. We felt that through their experience they will add value to the carnival hence we engaged them to be part of it,” he said.

Chagonda said there are high chances Beenie Man can redeem himself.

“Musicians are like footballers. They can be off form on a particular day, there is no doubt that Bennie Man is a talented musician who can rise to occasion and this is an opportunity for him to redeem himself for his fans,” he said.

He said ZTA in partnership with music promoters who brought the Jamaican singer in the country are working on an itinerary for a familiarisation tour to take the singer to Victoria Falls and other parts of the country.

A South African entourage comprising Babes Wodumo, Zodwa Wabantu, Busiswa, Dr Malinga and Uhuru is also lined up to perform alongside local entertainers Charles and Olivia Charamba, Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, Souljah Love, Sulumani Chimbetu, Jeys Marabini and Sandra Ndebele.

Beenie Man to redeem himself at carnival : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...